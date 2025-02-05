Left-wing activists have planned protests around the United States on Wednesday against President Donald Trump and the early actions of his administration.

“The movement has organized under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Many of the protests are planned at state capitols, with some in other cities,” Associated Press reported.

The movement has a website and accounts across social media pushing flyers that decry Project 2025 — an effort by the Heritage Foundation to create an encyclopedia of conservative policies, not Trump’s White House — and say statements like “reject fascism” and “defend our democracy.”

According to Newsweek, hundreds of protesters gathered around the North Carolina Capitol in Raleigh.

Protesters also gathered at the Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, to “reject fascism, defend democracy”

Protesters in New York chanted “Deport Elon” and “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Elon Musk has got to go,” according to the report. Police confirmed to the outlet that at least 200 protesters were at the Statehouse.

A “large protest” was scheduled to take place on The Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, near the entrance of the Bellagio Hotel at 2:00 p.m. local time.

Thousands of people already marched against Trump’s immigration and deportation policies in Southern California on Sunday, including in Los Angeles, where the protests shut down a major freeway for several hours, according to the report.