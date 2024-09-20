Trump Flips Script: Posts ‘Kamala’s Project 2025’

Former President Donald Trump has flipped the script on Vice President Kamala Harris, taking her attacks on “Project 2025” and slapping the label on her own policies.

Harris has repeatedly warned voters about “Trump’s Project 2025,” even though Trump disavowed the document, as numerous fact-checkers have confirmed. Tired of Harris’s repeated defiance of the truth, the Trump campaign has decided to use the term “Project 2025” to describe the policies that she would enact if she took office next year.

In posts on social media, Trump listed the policies in “Kamala’s Project 2025”:

Abolishing ICE

Opening the border

Defunding the police

Releasing violent offenders

Eliminating middle-class tax cuts

Banning fracking

Ending fossil fuel usage

Confiscating guns from legal gun owners

Taking away the healthcare plans of hundreds of millions of Americans

Taxpayer funded transgender surgeries for illegal aliens

Project 2025 was an effort by the Heritage Foundation to create an encyclopedia of conservative policies, using input from hundreds of authors, including some with links to the first Trump administration. It produced a 922-page policy tome that few people have actually read in full, allowing Democrats to make up their own versions of what may be in the document, often resorting to outright lies and fabrications.

