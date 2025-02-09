Former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat at a party ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, and said President Donald Trump is doing “the best thing for us.”

“I noticed your hat, and the president is supposed to be at the game today. How amazing is that for NFL?” Fox News asked, to which Jones replied, “Love it. Love it. I’m all for it.”

“Trump is talking about certain things we might have a couple of issues about, but I truly believe that us debating with other countries, that he got the best thing for us,” Jones added.

The NFL star spoke to Fox News on the carpet ahead of “SI The Party” in New Orleans on Saturday night.

Notably, President Trump himself is expected to be present at Sunday’s Super Bowl, which will make him the first sitting U.S. president to attend the game.

NFL star Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, reacted to President Trump attending the Super Bowl, stating, “It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president — someone that is at the top position in our country.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also chimed in on the 45th and 47th president appearing at the big game, saying, “That’s awesome. It’s a great honor, no matter who the president is.”

“I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know? And having the president there, it’s the best country in the world, so that’d be pretty cool,” Kelce added.

