Over 2,000 students pledged their lives to Christ at the University of Kentucky where over 8,000 people have been joining a revival.

“A supernatural Christian revival is stirring up once again on American college campuses through Unite US – an evangelistic movement marked by salvations, water baptisms, and worship,” reported CBN. “Last night at the University of Kentucky, more than 2,000 students responded to the gospel message of Jesus Christ and many took part in spontaneous baptisms.”

The Unite US revival began in September 2023 at Auburn University’s Neville Arena where 5,000 people gathered in worship, resulting in 200 baptisms at a neighboring lake. The organization has since been hosting similar events on college campuses around the country that have hosted over 70,000 college students.

“Their first stop in 2025 was the University of Kentucky, just 30 minutes from Asbury University where the first sparks of a new spiritual awakening were seen among American students in February of 2023,” noted CBN. “This time, more than 8,000 students packed Rupp Arena to worship Jesus and to hear a powerful message on the Gospel.”

Jennie Allen, Unite US speaker and founder of IF:Gathering, told the outlet the massive responses have been “insane.”

“Every time they are confessing their sin, they are yelling it out. They are responding to the gospel in herds. Like droves of kids are coming forward to receive Jesus,” said Allen. “We are baptizing kids for an hour and a half. [They are] giving their lives to Jesus.”

“It is only God,” she added. “There is a movement amongst students that you can’t believe. And even when you see it, you can’t believe it!”

CBN’s Abigail Robertson, who witnessed the event, said she had never seen anything like it.

“I’ve never seen anything like what happened last night. Kids lining up to get baptized in 30-degree weather – it’s truly amazing what’s happening,” she said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.