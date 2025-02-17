NAACP Urging Black Americans to Avoid Businesses Ditching DEI

The NAACP, the oldest civil rights organization in the country, is urging black Americans to avoid businesses ditching diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

“Attention, corporations: if you want our dollars, it’s time to do the right thing,” the organization said on social media over the weekend, announcing the launch of the Black Consumer Advisory, described as “a framework designed to keep our community informed on who’s pushing progress and who’s stuck in the past.”

“We have the power to choose where we spend our money. I am confident that this framework will support our community as we make difficult decisions on where to spend our hard-earned money,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said.

The guidance itself asserts that companies rolling back DEI initiatives fundamentally threatens “economic opportunities, workplace diversity, and community investments, directly impacting Black communities nationwide,” concluding that companies are succumbing to political pressure to roll back these programs under what it believes is the false pretense of “reverse discrimination.”

Because the black community has a purchasing power of over $1.8 trillion per year, per the NAACP, black Americans should use that to push companies going back to merit-based processes.

“The NAACP recognizes that the rollback of DEI initiatives is a direct attack on Black economic progress, civil rights, and the principles of equity and fairness,” the organization asserts, bizarrely asserting that it is part of a “broader effort to reverse gains made in civil rights and social justice.”

In its effort to urge black Americans to spend their money intentionally, it lists a few companies that have rolled back DEI efforts, including McDonald’s, Meta, and Walmart. Companies it champions for recommitting to DEI include Delta Air Lines, Apple, and Ben & Jerry’s.

“While companies backtrack on diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments, the @NAACP’s Black Consumer Advisory is designed to leverage the $1.7 Trillion spending power of the Black community to hold corporations accountable to #DEI and social justice,” Johnson added.

The advisory follows the Trump administration realigning priorities on day one, prioritizing skill and performance over preferences based on race, gender, or sexual orientation in the federal hiring process. Trump also signed an executive order on day one titled “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing,” restoring federal hiring practices.

“But current Federal hiring practices are broken, insular, and outdated. They no longer focus on merit, practical skill, and dedication to our Constitution. Federal hiring should not be based on impermissible factors, such as one’s commitment to illegal racial discrimination under the guise of ‘equity,’ or one’s commitment to the invented concept of ‘gender identity’ over sex,” the order reads in part, noting that those factors in the hiring process actually subvert “the will of the People.” It also “puts critical government functions at risk, and risks losing the best-qualified candidates.”

It should be noted that Trump performed historically well among minorities in the presidential election, including among black voters.