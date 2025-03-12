Police in Memphis, Tennessee, arrested five men on Monday accused of blocking traffic while dancing — and even twerking — according to reports.

The police report describes seeing a 2016 Chevy Malibu stopped at a downtown intersection. Despite it being a green light, the vehicle was stopped. Police then observed four men twerking around the vehicle and one man dancing on the hood.

As a result, five men — four of whom are under the age of 21 — were arrested: MeKell Sanders, 18; Desmond Subbery, 18; Mandre’Co Mays, 18; Jordan Smith, 19; and Rashaun Bryant, 22.

WREG reports that they were all “charged with obstructing a highway or passageway,” although Smith already had a warrant out for vandalism, as well. His bond was set at $2,100, while the others were released on their own recognizance. They are expected to appear in court on Wednesday — two days after the incident.

Social media users had many different ideas on what inspired the young men to block an intersection with twerking.

“Maybe they were shooting a music video,” one surmised.

“What a culture,” another remarked.

“Nothing new, Memphis is gone!” another declared. “Thugs have taken that city over.”

“Nothing will be done to them… the charges will be dropped,” another predicted.

Memphis made waves for an apparent embrace of “restorative justice” late last year after 18-year-old Tyreese Earnest, accused of “hunting down a FedEx employee outside a distribution center and shooting him,” was released without bail.