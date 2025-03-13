Neon Green Flames from Manhole at Texas Tech Force University to Cancel Classes, Begin Spring Break Early

Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, was reportedly forced to cancel classes just days before spring break began due to neon green flames leaping out of a manhole cover, knocking out power on campus.

An explosion on Texas Tech University’s campus sparked fires that resulted in power outages on Wednesday, causing school officials to issue evacuation orders for several buildings and cancel classes, according to a report by the New York Post.

In a Wednesday night X post, Texas Tech announced that Spring Break would be starting immediately, rather than on Monday as initially planned.

“TechAlert! Texas Tech University will be closed on Thursday, March 13, and Friday, March 14. Spring Break for students, originally scheduled to start Monday, will begin immediately,” the university announced.

An initial alert was reportedly sent to the campus community at around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, but was later updated to inform residents that the explosion was the result of a manhole.

While the official cause of the explosion remains unclear, Lubbock Fire Rescue said no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident, and that the area is still considered to be an active site.

“This remains a very active scene as crews continue to assist Texas Tech University in mitigating this emergency,” Lubbock Fire Rescue Capt. Jon Tunnell said, according to the New York Post.

Tunnell added that Lubbock Fire Rescue found “multiple manhole covers with smoke and fire issuing from them.”

Video footage and images from Texas Tech’s campus circulated on social media, showing fire and neon green flame-like bursts sparking from a manhole.

Watch Below:

“Chemical-colored flames seen rising up from manholes on Texas Tech campus as evacuation continues,” KCBD NewsChannel11 reported.

Watch Below:

Students living on campus are waiting to receive information on their housing and dining situations, and employees have been asked not to return to campus, even to get their belongings, the outlet noted.

KCBD NewsChannel11 added that “everyone” has been instructed by Lubbock Fire Rescue to avoid the university’s Engineering Key, where there have been multiple reports of a gas leak.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.