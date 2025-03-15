SpaceX Rocket to Launch for Mars by End of 2026 Carrying Tesla Robot

SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Friday said that Starship will launch by the end of the next year to Mars carrying the Tesla humanoid robot Optimus.

Musk said that human landings on Mars could happen as early as 2029; however, he cautioned that 2031 could be a more conservative estimate.

Musk said in April during an investors’ conference call that he expected Optimus to be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of last year.

Reuters continued:

In November, Reuters cited sources saying that Musk’s dream of transporting humans to Mars would become a bigger national priority under U.S. President Donald Trump, signalling big changes for NASA’s moon programme and a boost for SpaceX. Starship is crucial to SpaceX’s future satellite launch business, a sector it currently dominates with its partially reusable Falcon 9, as well as Musk’s aspirations to colonise Mars.

In February, SpaceX made history by launching a rocket into space from Florida and landing its Falcon 9 rocket booster in the Bahamas.

SpaceX wrote at the time, “Falcon 9 lands off the coast of The Bahamas for the first time! Welcome to space @VisitTheBahamas!”

Breitbart News reported:

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster reportedly landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship off the coast of Bahamas, in the Atlantic Ocean, nearly eight minutes after it blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX reportedly said its Falcon 9 was able to maximize its performance by landing in the Bahamas after launching into a southeast trajectory from Florida. The company further explained that launching toward the southeast allowed it to send additional satellites into orbit, as well as make it so that the rockets can launch human spaceflight missions to explore Earth, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Musk wrote, “This is the first time that a rocket has taken off from one country, gone to space and landed in another country!”