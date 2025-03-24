OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain Claims God is ‘Happy’ She Earned $43 Million Selling Her Body

OnlyFans star Sophie Rain has claimed God is “happy” she amassed a $43 million fortune selling her body over the internet.

Speaking with Fox News, the 20-year-old Sophie Rain said her Christian faith has been a guiding light for her and she still maintains a fruitful relationship with her church, though she admitted to only attending virtual services via her phone and rarely attends in person.

“I’m very strong,” she said. “I have a very close relationship with my church and I love God. I believe that he will forgive your sins for anything, and I think that he’s happy that I’m successful.”

“I do a little video call because I’m currently living in Miami, but I used to live in Tampa, and that’s my home church,” she added. “I love that church so much and… my pastor that is there. I can’t listen to another pastor. It’s so nice because I don’t have to be there to listen to the Word of God. I can listen to it from my phone.”

Rain said that her Christian faith has helped her maintain morals to navigate the industry and said she’s a virgin.

“Having personal boundaries is the biggest thing,” she said. “You have got to have morals or else you’re going to get lost in the industry. That’s just what happens. It’s really easy to listen to what someone else says and listen to them and try to follow what they do, but you have got to stay true to yourself.”

“Essentially, there’s just this big misconception on OnlyFans that you are labeled as a porn star, but I’m still a virgin. I keep my content on OnlyFans very reserved, and you can still make money from doing all of these things,” she added.

Rain uses her self-described virginity as a selling-point on her OnlyFans page.

“I may be a virgin, but I’m not that innocent as you might think,” her profile reads just before telling potential subscribers her profile offers “fully nude content.”

Prior to her successful run on OnlyFans, Rain said that she had been working long shifts as a server until finally raking in $4 million in just one month:

I was working long shifts just because I was just trying to make money. I was still living with my parents. I wanted to move out. I wanted to go do my own thing, and it just wasn’t making me enough money. Like everything is so expensive nowadays, I’m barely making by. My sister was actually doing OnlyFans first and she kind of got me into it. I started with her and everything, and it just blew up, and it turned out into this.

While Rain says she disagrees with her critics, she often will allow herself to listen.

“I listen and I take in their criticism, and sometimes I don’t believe it, but I’ll just sit there and listen to them because it’s nice to have someone to talk to and hear another view on what I’m doing, so I can work on being better,” she said. “A lot of times it is good information, but if I don’t think that I need that information, I’m going to sit there and listen to them anyway.”

“That’s a lot of where the morals come back in to play. Like you have to stay true to yourself. And as long as you have that security, you’re going to be good in this industry and you’re going to be successful,” she added.

