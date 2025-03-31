Report: Paralyzed Army Vet Killed Himself After Wife Had Affair with Pastor

A paralyzed Army veteran allegedly killed himself after learning that his wife had been having an affair with a controversial pastor in South Carolina.

Chris Skinner, 41, allegedly drowned in a neighborhood pool near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in September of 2021, and though police ruled out a suicide at the time, a new probe has been launched. His sister, Tamra McDermott, told the Daily Mail that new evidence may have surfaced indicating it was not an accident, adding that he likely took his own life after discovering his wife, Suzie, was in an affair with a pastor.

“It would be fair to say that the coroner has reopened the case because there’s been evidence [that’s] come forward that it could potentially not be an accident,” McDermott said.

The coroner wrote at the time that Skinner may have slipped into the pool after coming too close, but the police report said that he stopped at a curve before suddenly moving forward into the water, making it a suicide. New witness testimony also appears to contradict evidence given by Skinner’s wife at the time.

“When looking at the police reports and coroner reports, it is clear there was some inconsistency. Also, it was acknowledged that some of what was said at [the] scene may be inaccurate,” said McDermott.

Two weeks before his death, Skinner allegedly confronted South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller over an alleged affair with his wife. He denied the affair. Last year, Miller’s wife, Mica, was found dead in Lumbee River State Park, North Carolina, due to an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. The FBI also reportedly searched Miller’s home for unspecified reasons.

Though Miller denied the affair, Suzie Skinner told authorities investigating his alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in 1998 that she indeed had relations with Miller. He has denied the crime.

“Chris definitely voiced that he did not like the pastor of that church, and he did stop going to church there,” McDermott said. “He was in some emotional pain, and he was having a hard time. … He was pulling away and distancing himself.”

“I just want the truth because truth brings healing, and then it results in peace, and I would like to feel peaceful when I think about my brother’s passing,” she added. “Chris, honestly, is one of the most resilient people I’ve ever known. He’s just pushed through everything.”

Chris Skinner became quadriplegic at age 20 due to a car crash. It was one year after he had left the army. He met his wife Suzie while she cared for him as his physical therapist.

