84-Year-Old Man Falls from Cross During Crucifixion Reenactment in West Virginia

An 84-year-old man fell approximately ten feet from a cross while reenacting the crucifixion on Good Friday in Weston, West Virginia.

The man was participating in the reenactment for Vandalia Community Christian Church at the Masonic Cemetery off of Route 33 when he fell, WDTV reported. He was critically injured and was flown to an emergency facility.

The event was the church’s 20th annual Good Friday celebration, the Daily Mail reported. Every year, three men dress in white clothes and perch on small platforms on crosses to reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The man who fell was not a member of the church but was assisting with the event, people familiar with the matter told WDTV.

Though he remained in the ICU with broken ribs as of Monday, the reenactor’s condition is improving, according to one of the man’s relatives.

“The family member also said doctors believe his injuries are now not life-threatening,” according to the report. “At this time, there is no word on what caused the man to fall from the cross.”