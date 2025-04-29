New Jersey Policewoman Arrested for Alleged Violent Home Invasion

An off-duty female police officer was arrested Friday after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting two people in the Garden State.

Toms River police officer Rebecca A. Sayegh has been accused of breaking into a house in Berkeley Township on Friday night, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. The police officer previously sued her department for alleged sexual harassment.

The 32-year-old police officer allegedly “smashed the front glass door” of the house before allegedly assaulting and threatening the two people that lived in the house.

The law enforcement officer also allegedly damaged the hood of the one of the victims’ automobiles.

Prosecutor Bradley Bilhimer said officers responded to a “domestic disturbance.”

“She was slapped with a slew of charges, including home invasion burglary, assault, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest,” the New York Post wrote. “The cop is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.”

“As per our chief of police, we do not have a comment on the matter and refer all inquiries to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office,” Toms River police Lt. Ron Sermarini said when asked about the officer’s arrest.

Sayegh said in her sexual harassment lawsuit six months prior that a “boys club” in the department led her to be sexually harassed and passed over for promotions.