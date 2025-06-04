Likely Cause of Death Revealed for Three Wenatchee Girls Believed Killed by Father

The likely cause of death has been revealed for the three young sisters who vanished near Wenatchee, Washington, while visiting their homeless father.

The three young girls — Paityn, age 9, Evelyn, age 8, and Olivia, age 5 — were picked up by their father on a scheduled visitation day on May 30 but later went missing. The girls’ mother said that when their father picked them up he “‘was quieter than usually which was out of character,” according to KIRO7. After an extensive search, the girls were found dead Monday near their father’s truck at a campground. Court documents reveal that the girls likely died from asphyxiation.

Now, a manhunt is underway in Chelan County for their missing father, Travis Decker, who according to FOX 13 “is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.”

Per FOX 13:

Decker’s vehicle was nearby with two bloody handprints, and had personal items such as blankets, food, car seats and a wallet on the center console. The camp showed signs of recent activity, with a tent and cooler located a short distance away. A preliminary examination of the bodies suggests the likely cause of death was asphyxiation. The Chelan County Coroner positively identified each of the victims. Decker’s cell phone activity shows he drove to and left the same campground a day prior to the kidnapping, court documents state.

The father was divorced from his ex-wife, the mother of his three girls, and had been homeless, staying at hotels and campgrounds. The girls’ mother said her ex-husband, a military veteran, struggled with mental health issues.

“Travis has really struggled since he left the military and his mental health can be hard sometimes,” she told Kiro7 prior to learning the fate of her children. “I think that he is impulsive and he loves his children very much.”

Court documents indicate that Decker’s ex-wife said he was “diagnosed with borderline personality disorder” which she believes was going untreated.

The manhunt for Decker remains underway. Those who believe they may have seen Decker are urged to call 911 and not approach him due to public safety concerns.