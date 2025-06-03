The three young sisters who vanished near Wenatchee, Washington, while visiting their homeless father have been found dead and police have launched a massive manhunt for the missing father.

The Decker sisters – Paityn, age 9, Evelyn, age 8, and Olivia, age 5 – were all found dead near their father’s truck at a campground in Wenatchee after an intensive search by SWAT and a Homeland Security helicopter.

Per the New York Post:

The girls’ AMBER alerts were canceled late Monday without explanation, before police confirmed the deaths Tuesday with “sincere and deep heartfelt condolences to the family.” The search continued for their 32-year-old dad, Travis Decker, who had collected them from their mother’s house for a planned visitation on Friday — then went missing with them in his white 2017 GMC Sierra truck. Hours before the bodies were found, a warrant was issued for Decker’s arrest on three counts of first-degree custodial interference.

Upon discovery of the bodies, the charges against Decker were upped to three counts of kidnapping and first-degree murder. He was divorced from his ex-wife, the mother of his children, and had been staying at campgrounds and hotels with his dog. Whitney Decker, the girls’ mother, said in a statement prior to their bodies being discovered that Travis struggled with mental health issues, but that she never thought he would become violent.

“I just want the girls back home safe and sound — that is the most important thing to me,” she said in an emailed statement sent to NCWLIFE. “I am concerned about the safety and wellbeing of my girls and their dad. This is an unimaginable situation. I am pleading for everyone to look out for them.”

“Travis has really struggled since he left the military and his mental health can be hard sometimes,” she told Kiro7 before the bodies were discovered. “I think that he is impulsive and he loves his children very much.”

