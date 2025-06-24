Leftists Call for McDonald’s Boycott over DEI Rollback: Hit Their Wallets for ‘Real Equality’

A leftist group is calling for a boycott of the fast food chain McDonald’s after saying it would end some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The organization known as the People’s Union USA wants an “economic blackout” to hit the chain starting on Tuesday and lasting until Monday, per NBC News.

“This is about more than burgers and fries, this is about power,” the group wrote in an Instagram post, adding, “We’re demanding fair taxes, an end to price gouging, real equality, and corporate accountability.”

McDonald’s initial announcement came in January when the restaurant chain cited the U.S. Supreme Court outlawing affirmative action in college admissions, per Breitbart News.

“The shift comes four years after McDonald’s announced a series of DEI initiatives in the wake of employees filing sexual harassment lawsuits and another lawsuit from several black former franchise owners alleging discrimination within the company,” the outlet said.

The NBC article noted the boycott could further hurt the fast food chain.

“Last month, the iconic burgers-and-fries brand said it had its worst quarterly U.S. sales since the early days of the pandemic. Even with an array of value meals, deals, and promotions, ‘people are just visiting less,’ executives said,” the article noted.

In January, Jeff Bezo’s Amazon said it was rolling back some DEI initiatives. Target also announced it was scaling down its DEI initiatives, followed by Bank of America, per Breitbart News.

The latter article reported:

Bank of America is eliminating hiring policies that critics viewed as racially discriminatory after President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning federal contractors from engaging in racial discrimination in hiring practices. The financial giant is removing “aspirational” diversity targets and race-based diversity requirements for hiring and recruitment panels, aligning with Trump’s push for merit-based employment policies.

In February, Breitbart’s News’s John Carney wrote there was a “dramatic and decisive shift” happening in corporate America as DEI initiatives “crumble in the face of legal scrutiny, economic reality, and shifting public sentiment. What was once considered the inevitable march of corporate progressivism is now being reversed with stunning speed.”