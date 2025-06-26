New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his reelection campaign on Thursday, after socialist New York assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s strong showing in Tuesday’s Democrat primary election.

Adams, who was first elected as a Democrat in 2021 but has chosen to run as an independent this year, made the announcement from the steps of New York City Hall “surrounded by supporters, union leaders and business partners, while protesters called him a ‘criminal’ from across the park,” Fox News Digital reported.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was widely expected to secure the Democrat nomination, but was ulimately ousted from the top spot in the ranked choice primary by 33-year-old Mamdani, a self-proclaimed Democratic social st with radical proposals, including government-run grocery stores, rent-freezes, and $65 million for adult and child sex changes. Mamdani did not, however, get the 50 percent of votes to win outright.

“This is a city not of socialism,” Adams said in what appeared to be a criticism of Mamdani. “There’s no dignity in someone giving you everything for free. There’s dignity in giving you a job, so you can provide for your family and the opportunities that you deserve. This is not a city of handouts. This is a city of hands up.”

“I’m so proud to be here to say to the people of the city of New York, I am seeking re-election to be your mayor of the city of New York,” Adams announced.

Adams previously called Mamdani a “snake-oil salesman” on Fox & Friends, and accused him of being willing to “do anything to get elected.”

On Thursday, Adams said he is “not interested in Twitter politics.”

“I’m interested in getting the trash picked up. I’m not interested in slogans. I’m interested in the solutions. I don’t work with special interests. I work for the people,” he said.

