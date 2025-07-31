Polling Shows Significant Partisan Swing in Favor of Republicans

There has been a significant partisan swing in favor of Republicans over the last two years, data from Pew Research shows.

Pew Research took a look at partisan trends by age group and sex and found significant gains for Republicans among both men and women ages 18-29 and men 30-49, with smaller swings among men and women 50-64.

In 2023, 62 percent of men between the ages of 18-19 were either Democrat or leaned Democrat, while 36 percent were Republican or leaned that way. In 2025, the results were starkly different: a majority of men in this age group, 52 percent, now identify as Republican or lean republican, and 34 percent are Democrat or lean that way.

While the swing is not as sizable as the men’s, women in the same age bracket are beginning to swing in the other direction as well. In 2023, 65 percent were on the Democrat side and 30 percent Republican. In 2025, the figure shifted to 58 percent of women on the left, and 37 percent on the right.

Men in the next age group, 30-49, also saw a swing in the GOP’s direction. In 2023, a majority, 52 percent, identified as Democrat, and 47 percent as Republican. Two years later, the majority switched, as 51 percent identify as Republican and 41 percent identify as Democrat.

Small shifts were also seem in favor of Republicans among men and women 50-64, with a three point swing for the GOP among men and one-point swing for women.

President Donald Trump is thought to have drastically rewritten the political landscape, creating coalitions and bringing new people into the party with his populist, America-first approach to governing. He won the 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris with 312 electoral votes to Harris’s 226 while also securing the popular vote by over 2 million votes more than his opponent.

Not only did Gen Z shift right in the 2024 election, but Trump also garnered more support from black and Hispanic voters.

His triumphant comeback is said to be the greatest political comeback in American history.

