Watch: Giant’s Mike Yastrzemski Clears Wall for Incredible Catch

San Francisco Giants’ right fielder Mike Yastrzemski made an unbelievable catch on Wednesday in the top of the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yastrzesmki, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, leapt over a foul wall to make an astonishing catch after Jack Suwinski pulled a ball into right field off of Tristan Beck, Fox News reported.

The game was 1-1 at the time of the catch, although the Pirates ultimately snagged a winning run in the 10th inning.

“Yastrzemski burst onto the scene in 2019, slashing .272/.334/.518 in 107 games. In the truncated 2020 season, he finished eighth in the MVP voting with a career-best .968 OPS and an MLB-leading four triples,” according to the report. “Amazingly enough, his 2.7 WAR in that 60-game season remains his best ever, as he has not been able to continue performing like the Giants had hoped. Since 2021, he’s a .226 hitter with a .733 OPS.”

Yastrzemski is still a “fan favorite” in San Francisco, although he may soon become a free agent after this season, with the Giants trading several players ahead of Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline, according to the report.