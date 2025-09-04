Leftist Protesters Shout at JD Vance as He Pays His Respects at the Site of the Catholic School Shooting

Leftist protesters can be heard on video shouting at Vice President JD Vance as he paid his respects on Wednesday at the site of the Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis.

In the video, protesters can be heard screaming, “You’re a coward,” and “do better” at Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance.

The protesters also held signs, one reading, “When you pray move your feet” and another reading, “This is your job, protect our kids.” A rainbow flag can be seen in the midst of them.

WATCH:

Another video shows a protester dancing outside of the scene, and others holding signs reading, “Hate Won’t Make America Great.”

WATCH:

It remains unclear what kind of “hate” the protesters are referring to, as it was a transgender gunman who opened fire in hate, resulting in the tragic death of two children and several others injured.

On August 27 at around 8:30 a.m., a transgender gunman opened fire on schoolchildren attending Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara has stated that the gunman “began firing through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the Mass,” eventually killing himself.

As Breitbart News detailed, the gunman had a YouTube channel that contained his manifesto and “vile anti-Trump messages.”

FBI Director Kash Patel has since said that the FBI is investigating the shooting “as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.”

“There were 2 fatalities, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. In addition, 14 children and 3 adults were injured. The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman,” Patel confirmed, adding that the FBI will continue to provide updates on the investigation.