The transgender gunman who opened fire during a Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic School had a YouTube channel that contained his manifesto and vile anti-Trump messages.

A senior Trump administration official confirmed to Breitbart News that the now-deleted YouTube page belonged to the gunman. A video posted by the gunman showed the manifesto and all of the gunman’s weapons.

One of the magazines contained the words, “Kill Donald Trump.”

“Where is your God?” “Mashallah” and “Israel Must Fall” were among the words written on the gunman’s magazines and weapons.

In a post on X, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel provided an update of the shooting in which he stated that two children, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed, and 17 others were injured.

Patel also revealed that the gunman was a biological male, Robert Westman, who identified as a female and used the name Robin Westman.

“The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics,” Patel wrote. “There were 2 fatalities, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. In addition, 14 children and 3 adults were injured. The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman.”

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported that Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed during a press conference that the gunman “opened fire through church windows during a Mass attended by schoolchildren”:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said a shooting was reported at Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church. They learned that a gunman “began firing through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the Mass.”

O’Hara also revealed that the gunman used a rifle, shotgun, and a pistol.