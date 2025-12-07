Montana State Bobcats running back Julius Davis has issued a public apology to his coach and his team for engaging in a yelling match with the coach on the field during Saturday’s win, 21-13, over Yale.

The incident occurred after the game when Davis approached a Yale player and began verbally engaging with him. Bobcats coach Brent Vigen quickly stepped in to try to guide Davis away from the scene, but Davis didn’t take kindly to the urging and erupted in a yelling match with the coach, according to The Athletic.

Fellow Bobcats player Takhari Carr also jumped into the fray and tried to separate Davis from coach Vigen. But the cornerback earned a sharp shove from Davis for his trouble.

WATCH:

Davis has issued a public apology for his actions, admitting that his “emotions” got the best of him and that it was “unacceptable.”

But he started his note off by claiming that ESPN “misconstrued” the moment, saying in his Saturday X post, “ESPN misconstrued a moment in our previous game. I was not smack talking the Yale players I was actually dapping up a former teammate of mine from Wisconsin.”

“I want to sincerely apologize to my teammates and my coach for my actions. In the heat of the moment, I let my emotions get the best of me and reacted in a way that was unacceptable,” Davis wrote on X. “Arguing the way I did was wrong, and I take full responsibility for it. Coach Vigen and I already talked. No one outside of this team understands our relationship and how much respect I have for him.”

“I also understand that my reaction was seen by many, and I’m truly sorry for the example it set. I hold myself, my team, my coaches, and the game itself to a high standard, and I didn’t reflect that in my behavior. I’m committed to learning from this moment, handling my emotions better, and showing the respect and professionalism that my teammate, my coach, and everyone watching deserves,” he concluded. “Thank you for holding me accountable. I will be better moving forward.”

Davis, who transferred from Wisconsin to Montana State in 2023, leads the school in rushing this year with 955 yards. He averages 7.1 yards per carry and had 12 carries for 63 yards on Saturday.

With Saturday’s win, Montana State advances to the DCS quarterfinals and will next play No. 7 Stephen F. Austin next Saturday.

