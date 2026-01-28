Car Repeatedly Slams into Chabad World Headquarters in Brooklyn

A Honda sedan repeatedly slammed into the Chabad world headquarters in Brooklyn on Wednesday in an apparent attack.

According to police, the car rolled onto the sidewalk and “slammed into the Chabad building located on Eastern Parkway near Kingston Ave. in Crown Heights around 8:46 p.m.,” per New York Daily News.

There were no injuries and the investigation remains ongoing. One person was taken into custody, according to a law enforcement source.

Video shared online showed the driver ramming the entrance and double doors multiple times with his vehicle.

A male suspect later emerged from the vehicle and could be heard shouting, “I fucking slipped, you asshole.”

“We are deeply disturbed by reports of an incident that occurred tonight in Brooklyn. Just minutes ago, a car repeatedly rammed into 770 Eastern Parkway,” the organization said in the statement. “This building is not only a synagogue, but also the worldwide @ChabadHeadquarters and a beloved symbol of Judaism around the world. @ADL is in touch with law enforcement and local partners on the ground. We are grateful to @NYPDNews for making a swift arrest and will update as we learn more.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement on X: