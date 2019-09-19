President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Thursday that House Democrats tried but failed to sabotage his potential forthcoming U.S. Senate bid in New Hampshire with a Judiciary Committee hearing, making the case in an exclusive interview on Breitbart News Daily with Alex Marlow on SiriusXM’s 125 the patriot channel.

“[They wanted to] prevent me from being successful in a U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire,” Lewandowski said, referring to Democrats seated on the House Judiciary Committee during his Tuesday testimony before the government body.

“I wasn’t going to be a patsy,” said Lewandowski. “What they wanted to do — part of, I believe, the strategy of the Democrats in having me come before this hearing was to potentially prevent me from being successful in a U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire if I decide to get into the race.”

“They wanted me to go on camera and say things that they could then use — and the Democrats’ operatives could use — against me, and I’m not going to give them that privilege,” added Lewandowski.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is using his chairmanship of the House Judiciary Committee to arrange “facade” hearings in an attempt to create self-serving video clips for his primary reelection campaign against Democrats challenging him from the left, assessed Lewandowski.

Lewandowski highlighted former Reps. Joseph Crowley (D-NY) and Michael Capuano (D-MA), both Democrat incumbents unseated by then-primary opponents and now Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), respectively.

Lewandowski said, “This was never about getting to the truth. This is all about [Democrats] covering their left flank. Specifically, Chairman Nadler knows that he has a very competitive primary on the Upper West Side of New York from a very aggressive far-left socialist, and if he isn’t perceived as being more left than she is, he’s going to lose his reelection effort the same way that Congressman Crowley and Congressman Capuano lost to far-left progressives. That’s what this whole thing was about. I wasn’t going to give them that satisfaction.”

“Unelected bureaucrats” forming “the deep state,” said Lewandowski, are subverting President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“The system is fundamentally broken. … I would love to say that this is just a problem under the Trump administration, but the truth is Ronald Reagan complained about what we call the deep state, today, some 30 years ago, so this is not a new phenomenon. But the difference is this, because Donald Trump — like Ronald Reagan — were true outsiders of Washington, DC, the deep state is more empowered and more emboldened today because this president has hired less people in the federal government than [previous] presidents.”

Lewandowski continued, “I’ve been highly critical of the administration — they weren’t ready to go on day one, they didn’t have their people in place, and that caused or allowed either the Obama holdovers to continue to exert their influence or allowed those career government officials who have a different agenda than this president to gain more influence, because Trump didn’t staff the administration immediately.”

Lewandowski went on, “As a business executive, [Donald Trump] wants to do things with less people to save taxpayer dollars, and I think the administration made a mistake when they didn’t have all the people ready to go in January of 2017, so the deep state is very real. I don’t refer to them as tin foil hat-wearing individuals. These are the career government officials who know how to obfuscate, they know how to slow things down, they know how to get an order and say, ‘Hey, we’ll get to that in 30 days, 60 days, 90 days.'”

“The people who Trump has put in have tried to clear some of [deep state bureaucrats] out, but we’ve heard even Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff of the White House say how impossible it is to get rid of some of these people.”

“The deep state is very real, and it’s much more pronounced today because of the fact that Donald Trump was a true outsider, didn’t bring a massive team into Washington, DC, with him, and continues to function as a chief executive with a smaller number of people in the government and that has really caused some of the problems that we see today. It needs to be solved.”

“I’m going to go down there and kick the doors down,” said Lewandowski of his goal if elected to the U.S. Senate.

