Exclusive–Bradley Byrne: Pelosi Leadership ‘Blowing Up’ Impeachment

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) told Breitbart News Saturday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) leadership is “blowing up” her impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Byrne told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Pelosi’s House Democrat leadership has continued to unravel their impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Boyle noted that House Financial Services Committee Chairman Maxine Waters (D-CA) wants to put Trump in solitary confinement.

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed,” Waters said this week. “Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

Rep. Byrne said that Waters’ comment has continued to discredit Democrat leadership with it’s incendiary rhetoric.

Byrne explained, “Well, the facts don’t have anything to do with this investigation. I mean if you just look at the facts, there was no there, there. But for somebody in a position of significant responsibility–Maxine Waters– to want to put the president in solitary confinement, that’s just nuts. Once again that’s a further marker of the fact that these folks have discredited themselves but the way they’re conducting the so-called impeachment inquiry, I mean, you don’t put the president in solitary confinement. That’s just nuts.”

The Alabama conservative said that all of Pelosi’s leadership, including Waters, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (R-NY) are “blowing up” impeachment inquiry due to their incompetence.

Rep. Byrne said that Schiff continues to be “dishonest,” while Nadler “has been discredited by the way he handled the Mueller investigation.”

“She’s chosen the wrong people to lead this investigation and each are slowly blowing up on her,” he added.

Byrne said, “Each one of them are slowly blowing up on her. It’s blowing up her so-called inquiry.”

“We continue to waste our time and not fail to focus on more important issues for the American people,” he said.

Boyle then noted that Sen. Jones has called allegations against President Trump “stunning and disturbing.” Rep. Byrne said that Jones is “just one step away from saying to remove the president from office.”

“Doug Jones is showing his true colors here. He’s a far-left Democrat, ” he added.

Rep. Byrne said that Jones is an “accidental senator and we’re going to fix the accident next November.”

