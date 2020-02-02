Jim Jordan: ‘Bipartisan Majority’ Will Acquit Trump in Senate

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Breitbart News Saturday that a “bipartisan majority” of senators will acquit President Donald Trump of any wrongdoing during the Senate impeachment trial.

Jordan, a member of the president’s legal defense team, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the Senate moved this week to block having additional witnesses testify during the impeachment trial of President Trump.

The Senate trial will continue Monday, and it appears that the upper chamber of Congress will move to acquit President Trump on Wednesday.

Jordan said he believes that there will be a bipartisan majority of senators to acquit Trump. Media outlets have speculated over whether red-state Democrats such as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and Gary Jones (D-MI) might vote to clear Trump of wrongdoing at the end of the impeachment trial.

Jordan told Breitbart News Saturday, “Here’s the good news: he’s not only going to be acquitted, he’s going to be acquitted in a much stronger fashion than the conventional wisdom said what was going to happen back in September when this started…and no one would have predicted, no one in this town, no one in this country would have predicted when the actual articles came out for a vote in the House that every single Republican vote against them, one Democrat would vote with us, a single Democrat would vote with us on one of the articles, a third Democrat vote present, and a fourth Democrat would vote with us and then switch parties.”

“And I also think what’s going to happen this coming Wednesday is that you’re going to see a bipartisan majority, just like in the House, a bipartisan majority, vote for the president and all along, they said all along that it was going to be the other way around. So, that just shows you again how ridiculous this was, how much the facts were on the president’s side and how strong of a case legally and a strong case on the facts,” he added.

Jordan also said that impeachment may backfire on Democrats and that if President Trump wins the 2020 presidential election, there remains a good chance that Republicans may take back the House majority.

“I think the president is going to win. I mean, in Ohio, he is so strong in our state, and I just feel good about his race across the country, and I think there’s a very good chance he wins big. I’ve been saying all along if the president wins big, we take back the House,” the Ohio conservative said.

