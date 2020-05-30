Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik called for the FBI to investigate the funding of “domestic terrorism” from operations such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter, offering his remarks on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Ed Martin.

Riots and protests across multiple metropolitan cities are coordinated, said Kerik.

“I think the FBI has to investigate, especially this time, [when] you have enormous coordination between what’s going on in Minneapolis, then L.A., Houston, Atlanta,” Kerik determined. “There’s a bunch of coordination going on.”

Kerik added, “These pop-up riots, where they’re destroying businesses and cars and everything else, who’s paying? When these Antifa people get locked up, who pays their bail? Who gets them out of jail? How did they get there in the first place? Who pays for their communication networks?”

“I would say 10 to 15 percent of the people in Minneapolis that started protesting were from Minneapolis,” estimated Kerik. “Eighty to 85 percent of the people there were bused in. They came from somewhere else, and out of that group, you have a core group in a leadership role.”

“The FBI should investigate to see who’s doing this,” advised Kerik. “Who’s behind these groups? Because when you look up the definition of terrorism — threats, intimidation, and extreme violence or violence for political reasons — that’s what these people are doing.”

Kerik added, “These aren’t protesters. These people are paid radical left-wing anarchists that come to instigate and engage in extreme violence, arson, and looting”:

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump… Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies should be investigating who they are, where they came from, who is paying them, as well as looking into their communications networks and who they’re organizing with. https://t.co/M10AOO4ERF — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 30, 2020

“When you look at some of these people that were in Minneapolis last night, for example, some of the leaders in the group were young white men all dressed up in black with military-grade radio communications, who were central command posts with earpieces,” observed Kerik.

Kerik remarked, “Look around the country. [In] every one of the cities we’re talking about, you’re seeing the same exact thing. You’re seeing the same types of leadership. You’re seeing the same antagonists. These are left-wing radical groups like Antifa, Black Lives Matter, [and] a number of others that are funded by people like [Geroge] Soros and others. They go out and do this for political reasons”:

This is not community unrest or civil disobedience. This is terrorism and the organizers and instigators must be investigated and charged federally. #Antifa #BLM https://t.co/ihofhZD3H1 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 30, 2020

“When are we going to treat these people as [the] domestic terrorists they are?” asked Kerik, “because that’s what they are. This is terrorism. This isn’t civil disobedience.”

