‘Lifelong Democrat’ to Breitbart News: I’m Voting for Trump

Martin, a self-described “lifelong Democrat” and caller to SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday from Deschutes County, Oregon, told host Joel Pollak he would be voting for President Donald Trump given his fear of America becoming unrecognizable.

“I’m a lifetime Democrat,” began Martin. “I even voted for Hillary Clinton. I hated Trump at the beginning, but now ever since the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and all that stuff, I made a complete change, and I never thought that I would.”

Martin continued, “And now I’m surrounded by a country that I don’t really recognize anymore, and it kind of scares me. But I just think that … there’s probably a new normal now in America, where you don’t necessarily have to vote Republican or Democrat. I think that it’s good to vote [for] Republicans in the next election — for the president — and it’s okay to go back to being a Democrat later if you want to.”

Martin described the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the associated left-wing “Me Too” campaign as the inflection point for his partisan leanings.

“I realized at that moment that we were dealing with people making decisions — very important decisions — based on a complete lack of evidence, and more [on] just strictly emotional reactions. And I just rebelled against that,” Martin stated. “That and the ‘Me Too’ movement was a bit overwrought, as well. I felt that was a bit much.”

Shutdown and lockdown responses to the coronavirus outbreak have gone too far, assessed Martin.

Martin shared, “I’m just not buying all this stuff. I’m a completely middle-of-the-road person, but this coronavirus has just gone too far. I’m hoping that America goes back to the way it used to be, and I really do appreciate Breitbart News. I never did appreciate Breitbart News in the past as much as I do today.”

Americans may become more fluid in their partisan support, considered Martin. He said many people in his county who previously supported Democrats will be supporting Republicans in 2020.

“We can go back to being Democrats or Republicans later, but we need to get the pendulum to swing back to the middle,” determined Martin. “They can go back to being Democrat later, but we’ve got to get out of this really stultifying downward trend for the economy and for American life.”

