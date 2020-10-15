Sebastian Gorka said Twitter instantly locked his account and demanded he delete a tweet about Hunter Biden and the FBI on Thursday, revealing the digital censorship moments after it happened on the same day’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Gorka, host of the America First radio show, former deputy assistant to the president, and author of Why We Fight: Defeating America’s Enemies – With No Apologies, described Twitter’s political censorship of his tweet.

He stated, “I posted the question, why did the FBI do nothing about Hunter Biden’s laptop? Because that’s the real question. I couldn’t care less right now about social media. We know who they are. I want to know about the FBI, the guys who have guns and badges and can put us in prison, and they did nothing. I added a photograph from the Daily Mail which showed Hunter Biden smoking a cigarette in the bathtub.”

Gorka continued, “The second I posted it, I got a message from Twitter; my account is locked until I removed that tweet.”

I tried to post this tweet (unblurred) 30 minutes ago. My account was instantly locked by @Twitter who demanded I delete it. Why @jack? Why are you protecting @JoeBiden’s son? Are you in the pay of @TheDemocrats? pic.twitter.com/1VzeeKfesj — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 15, 2020

Twitter locked President Donald Trump’s official campaign account on Thursday as part of its left-wing and partisan Democrat political censorship.

“This is America in 2020,” remarked Gorka, linking partisan politicization of Big Tech with that of the FBI. “The FBI did nothing when they had evidence of crimes, and when I want to talk about it as an American citizen to you and the Breitbart listeners, my account was locked. We are here. We have arrived. Nineteen Eighty-Four wasn’t fiction, and they want to steal an election again, and I just don’t mean social media, I mean authorities that can burst through your front door at 4:00 a.m. with a warrant like they did to Roger Stone.”