Exclusive — Sen. Roger Marshall: Xavier Becerra ‘Has Zero Healthcare Experience’

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) noted on Wednesday that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the Biden administration’s nomination for secretary of Health and Human Services, has no professional experience in health care or medicine.

“Our head secretary nomination, Mr. Becerra, has zero healthcare experience,” said Marshall in interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “Let me just remind people — this is called the Department of Health and Human Services — so it’s about healthcare, right? And this guy has zero healthcare experience. It’s very, very frustrating that we have a person like this.”

Marshall, an obstetrician, continued, “Mr. Becerra, the HHS secretary [nominee], has no healthcare experience … I’m afraid he’s radical on abortion, zero healthcare experience. This person’s resume — if you and I were hiring — we would not even [select] him to the interview process, right?”

LISTEN:

NARAL, a self-described “pro-choice” lobby opposing all restrictions on abortion, endorsed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Becerra.

Last week, Becerra would not identify a single legal restriction on abortion he would support when invited to do so during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Becerra, a lawyer and former U.S. representative from California, has worked in politics since his 20s. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992 at age 34.