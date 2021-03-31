Exclusive — Rep. Michael Waltz: Family Reunification for Migrant Children Is About Amnesty

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that Democrat rhetoric about reunification of unaccompanied migrant children with family in the United States is part of strategy to provide amnesty to illegal aliens.

“At the end of the day … this is about power for the Democrats,” Waltz said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with special guest host Jerome Hudson, author of 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know “A number of their officials have kind of tipped their hand, so to speak, when they talk about reuniting these kids with families that are already in the United States. … As long as they continue to do that, these kids are going to continue to flow, and essentially what they’re creating — [is] a pathway to citizenship and possibly even an amnesty — are new voters for themselves.”

Waltz credited President Joe Biden with “incentivizing” an increase in illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It’s a self-created crisis,” he said. “[Biden was] basically, repeatedly, communicating throughout his campaign that the border was open, and then of course followed through on that by stopping construction on the wall to a 100-day ban on deportations and then … eliminating the [Remain] in Mexico policy where you have to stay in Mexico to wait for your asylum claim.”

Biden’s termination of the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy and reinstatement of catch and release policies with migrants drives illegal immigration, Waltz remarked.

He stated, “Now, as long as you get a foot across that border, you’re going to be housed, fed, taken care of, and then released into American society until you have to come back for a court date, where we all know most people aren’t going to return, and that has created the most massive tractor beam as it has incentivized these poor people to make this awful journey.”

Biden promised to provide amnesty to illegal aliens during a presidential debate with former President Donald Trump.