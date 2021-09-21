Marc Elias’s recent departure from the Perkins Coie law firm is related to an investigation by special counsel John Durham into the origins of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) surveillance of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Amanda Milius, director of The Plot Against the President, said on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Durham’s investigation led to a grand jury’s indictment of Michael Sussman, another lawyer who also recently resigned from Perkins Coie, for making a false statement to the FBI. Sussman is alleged to have lied about his representation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign when he requested a meeting with the FBI’s general counsel to accuse the Trump Organization of “covert communications” with a Russian bank.

“Democrat election lawyer Marc Elias, a key figure in the ‘Russia collusion’ hoax, has parted ways with the Perkins Coie law firm, ahead of the anticipated release of Special Counsel John Durham’s report into the origins of the Russia inquiry,” Breitbart News reported August 22.

Milius told Breitbart News Daily, “Durham is finally coming out with some stuff, and anybody that’s confused or wants some clarity on why the first indictment is so huge about Perkins Coie — the law firm that represents the DNC — our movie, The Plot Against the President, literally outlines this entire thing. I’m actually extremely excited about the Durham stuff.”



“I had some conversations with [Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA)] about this that were very interesting. Watch the movie if you want to refresher. That’s your Russiagate refresher,” Milius continued.

“Perkins Coie, as far as non-government institutions go, [is] probably the most powerful group of people in the country. Mark Elias left a couple of weeks ago, which is very weird, and signifies that they know something’s up. I think that signals that there’s so much weight to this,” she stated.

“I don’t want to get my hopes up entirely, because everybody’s like, ‘Oh, we’ve been waiting for your repercussions for Russiagate for so long, and nothing will ever happen.’ I agree, but if guys like Congressman Nunes — who is like the guru of this whole thing, he really understands this better than anybody — if he thinks that he likes what he sees from this, and that’s kind of what I’m getting [from him], then that gives me a lot of hope. That’s a very positive sign, because there’s nobody that knows about this stuff more than he does,” she said.

“The fact that nothing has leaked [from Durham’s investigation] over the course of how long this has taken shows that the bad guys aren’t involved. At least we know that. I think that’s a sign that we can trust some of what’s coming out of this. Whether it’ll have any power or if [this indictment] will have any impact, we’ll see what happens,” Milius concluded.