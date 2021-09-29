The Biden administration views military veterans as a politically hostile demographic, Robert Wilkie, former secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and current visiting fellow with the Heritage Foundation, said on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Wilkie stated that reforms to the VA implemented by the Trump administration — including changes to how the department’s employees can be terminated — were rescinded by the Biden administration.

“The people that were brought in with [Denis McDonough], [are] the same people who brought you [the Phoenix VA scandal] and veterans dying in hallways,” Wilkie remarked. “When the Obama-Biden administration left, the approval rating of VA was at 31 percent. When Trump left, it was 91 percent.”

The Biden administration increased the power of public sector unions to shield incompetent or negligent VA employees from being fired, Wilkie held.

He continued, “This administration has already gone back on what we did with the unions to sideline them in terms of their interference with our ability to dismiss people who were not living up to their oaths. We dismissed almost 9,000 people, but now the unions have a veto, and this is the kind of thing that we see where the Veterans Affairs Department, as it was under Obama-Biden, is put on the back burner.”

“They don’t care,” he added. “They don’t like the constituency. because they think in many cases it’s too pro-Trump, at least the rank and file. Not the veteran organization leadership in Washington, DC. I think they’re more an addendum of the Democrats [and] appendages of Democratic leadership in the Congress. I do expect VA to go back, to start moving back, because the agenda is not about them. It’s about politics.”

Left-wing politicization of the military includes in the implementation of “Critical Race Theory,” Wilkie noted.

Wilkia also warned the White House’s imposition of “woke” ideology is undermining meritocracy and readiness across the U.S. armed forces.

“We need to get politics out of [the military],” he concluded. “It is incredibly dangerous to this country and we need to return professionalism.”

