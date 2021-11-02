Exclusive — Sen. Tom Cotton: ‘Moderate Democrats’ Is Code for ‘Vulnerable Democrats’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said the term “moderate Democrats” is a euphemism used for “vulnerable Democrats” on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Cotton remarked, “Many Democrats, especially in the House — I won’t call them ‘moderate Democrats,’ because that’s an extinct species, I’ll call them ‘vulnerable Democrats’ — people like up in Virginia, Abigail Spanberger or Elaine Luria who won closely contested races. They can see the writing on the wall with Glenn Youngkin beating Terry McAuliffe and Joe Biden starting to scrape into the 30s on his approval ratings.”

Cotton highlighted the Biden administration’s proposed $450,000 payout to illegal aliens allegedly harmed by the Trump administration as an example of political policies at odds with popular American views.

He said, “[Democrats] are, for goodness sake, going to pay reparations — $450,000 to supposed family members who were supposedly separated from their supposed children during the Trump administration, [and] in many cases, of course, lying about that [and] being handed kids by cartels right across the border to smuggle their way in.”

He continued, “We pay the families of American troops who died in the line duty $400,000 in the death benefit, and Joe Biden wants to pay $450,000 to illegal migrants. What about all of the American families whose lives have been shattered because they’ve had a child who’s overdosed on opioids that had been smuggled in this country by cartels and illegal immigrants? Where’s their death benefit of $450,000?”