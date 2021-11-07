Kash Patel, former senior Trump administration official and lead investigator exposing Russiagate, said U.S. Attorney John Durham’s recent indictment of Russian Igor Danchenko suggests he is building a larger conspiracy case.

“I think he’s building a bigger conspiracy case, and it’s just going to take time and that’s where he’s going,” Patel said on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle.

“John Durham’s working hard. He’s only been at for two-plus years. When I was a federal prosecutor, I spent 3, 4, 5 years building some prosecutions, so it takes time, but I think we are heading in the right direction,” he added.

Durham last week issued an indictment for five counts of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against Igor Danchenko, a Russian researcher who worked at the Brookings Institution in Washington and provided the most salacious lies for the “pee dossier.”

Patel found while working as the lead investigator that the Hillary Clinton campaign had paid for the dossier, which was put together by opposition research firm Fusion GPS and ex-British spy Christopher Steele and then funneled into the Obama Justice Department and FBI and used to get a secret surveillance warrant on the Trump campaign.

The indictment also found that Danchenko, who worked from 2005-10 with Democratic policy luminaries at the Brookings Institution, also worked with a longtime Bill Clinton operative Charles Dolan Jr., referred to as “PR Executive-1″ in the indictment. Dolan’s lawyer confirmed that he was “PR Executive-1.”

As previously reported by Breitbart News, Durham’s indictment suggests that Dolan introduced Danchenko to his Russian acquaintances as Danchenko was reporting information to Steele. Those Russian acquaintances then allegedly provided some information Danchenko gave to Steele.

“[Christopher] Steele’s number one source … is indicted for lying to the FBI five times over, and he’s shown to be a total fraud and in bed with another Clinton ally that’s named in the indictment,” Patel said.

“It shows, full circle, that John Durham is building conspiracy cases outlining the likes of Fusion GPS, Comey, McCabe, Jake Sullivan — all these people are in trouble, and finally the American people are getting some accountability,” he added.

Patel said the length of the indictment suggests there is a bigger conspiracy case.

“Thirty-nine pages just this week just to introduce Americans to all the characters we’re now talking about and that’s how you speak publicly in a federal prosecutions is through an indictment,” he said.

Patel said he did not see any chance of Hillary Clinton or James Comey actually being indicted, but added, “What I tell people is these three indictments are examples where he’s starting at the lower levels because you go and charge those guys and then they flip.”

“They don’t want to go to prison and then they flip up, as we say, and they get the bigger fish and then you start heading up towards the Lisa Pages and Peter Strzosk and possibly even Fiona Hill,” he said.

“Remember, Fiona Hill has now been shown to be the individual who worked in the Trump administration but who hired Igor Danchenko as a research assistant and introduced him to Christopher Steele, so I’m calling for John Durham to investigate her and put her on a grand jury, and that’s how you get to the bigger fish and I think that’s what he’s doing because he’s outlying detailed indictments,” he said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.