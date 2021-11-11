Joel Berry, managing editor and writer at the Babylon Bee and author of The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness, told Breitbart News on Wednesday that his satirical website has “secret fans” among “A-list Hollywood stars.”

Celebrity fans of the Babylon Bee are reluctant to publicize their appreciation of the Babylon Bee given the comedy site’s dissident leanings and mockery of leftist orthodoxies, Berry shared on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“I wouldn’t divulge any of their names for the sake of their careers, but we’ve had writers from the Simpsons, from Seinfeld, Frasier — Hollywood stars, pretty big A-list Hollywood stars — that have reached out to us showing support [and] telling us they really love our content,” Berry remarked.

He added, “I think on the left there are some secret fans of us out there, although they’ve never out themselves for the sake of their career.”

Berry described courage as contagious while remarking on left-wing comedians Dave Chappelle and Bill Maher challenging certain leftist orthodoxies.

He said, “When one or two people stand up, that tends to be contagious and give other people courage, as well. We see what Dave Chappelle is doing, which is really encouraging. Even people like Bill Maher — who are classic old-school lefties — are calling out some of this woke craziness, and so I hope that as more individuals have the courage to stand up like that, that will grow over time.”