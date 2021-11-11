Exclusive — Rep. Greg Murphy: ‘Biden’s Just a Puppet,’ ‘I Don’t Know that Biden’s Running Things’

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) described President Joe Biden as a “puppet” on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily while observing the president’s visibly impaired cognition.

Murphy, a physician specializing in urology, stated, “I don’t know that Biden’s running things. I think, you know. I have a great theory that the Democratic intelligentsia sat down at the table and said, ‘Bernie, don’t run, because you can’t beat Trump. We’re gonna let Biden win, but we’ll run all your policies, Bernie,’ because that’s what it looks like. Biden’s just a puppet, but we’re doing all of Bernie’s policies.”

The Biden administration and broader Democrat Party undermine equality before the law in pursuit of “equity” between arbitrarily defined demographic groups, Murphy noted.

“Now, it’s all about equity,” he stated. “It’s all about everybody should have exactly the same, rather than equality.”

In August, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), former White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said Biden’s compromised mental faculties are “obvious.”

“He’s not of sound mind,” Jackson said of Biden. “There’s no way he’s of sound mind. I don’t even know if he needs a cognitive test, anymore. It’s so obvious to everyone at this particular point that this man is not cognitively fit to be our president. I would love for him to take [a cognitive test]. I demanded that he’d take one, I’m still insisting that he take one, at least make an effort to document to us that you can do this.”

