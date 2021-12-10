Exclusive — Rep. Drew Ferguson: U.S. Athletes Should Not Participate in China Genocide Games

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) told Breitbart News on Friday that U.S. athletes should not compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

“I don’t see how we can [send U.S. athletes to China],” Ferguson said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “We have spent, in this country, years standing up for human rights, and doing things the right way, and all of a sudden you’re going to continue to support the regime that has got one of the worst human rights records on the entire planet? I don’t see why we continue to participate in that.

He continued, “I have no problem giving China a black eye on this issue. If the tables were turned, you know good darn well they’d do it to us. You don’t support countries that have human rights abuses, and by the way, why do you want to continue to support a country that is trying to undermine the very freedoms that we’re fighting for every day? I just don’t think it’s a good look for us.”

“[Republicans] that I talk to, for the most part, they want to push back against China,” he added. “They understand that China is our number one competitor. They are a threat to our freedoms. I think the vast majority of Republicans that I serve with will tell you that, given an opportunity, they would absolutely push back against China. I think that they’re going to have to take some bold steps in some very public ways.”

