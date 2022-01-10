On Monday’s edition of the Breitbart Daily News podcast, Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow highlighted U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s recent false statement about American children “on ventilators” and in “serious condition” with COVID-19 as illustrative of broad-based ignorance driven by a “pandemic of misinformation.”

During oral arguments on Friday as the Supreme Court considered challenges to the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandates, Sotomayor falsely stated, “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, many on ventilators.”

Marlow described Sotomayor’s demonstrated ignorance as a function of growing centralization of control and increasing politically-driven censorship over the digital flow of information by the technological oligopoly.

“All the things that we can’t discuss because it goes against narrative … is becoming … a literal public health crisis,” Marlow stated in an interview with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

He continued, “At this point, we’re not allowed to talk about certain topics because it’s inconvenient to the people who control our media and the current political class.”

“Among many absurd things she said last week, was that 100,000 children are in serious condition, and many on ventilators for coronavirus,” he added. “This is completely false. Even PolitiFact rated this false, which they are not really in the business of fact-checking people like Sotomayor.”

He went on, “It is emblematic of what I think is another pandemic we’re going through, which is a pandemic of misinformation coming from the coronavirus hysterics, and I think it’s really making people less healthy because people don’t know where to get the information.”

Donalds concurred, “You’re absolutely right. … Where is she getting her misinformation from?”

Donalds observed how the Supreme Court’s leftist justices focused on attempting to evaluate the utility — not the constitutionality — of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates during oral arguments.

He stated, “If you listen to the oral arguments, all that [Sotomayor] and Breyer and Kagan were talking about were the merits of the policy because of the pandemic, not the constitutionality or the authority of OSHA or the executive because if you look at whether what [Biden] is doing is constitutional — yes or no — the clear answer is no.”

He concluded, “What Sotomayor is trying to do is come up with any logic stream, based on things that are just completely false, completely wrong. She’s trying to create her own logic stream in a bizarro universe with respect to COVID-19 in order to justify her supporting what Joe Biden is doing.”

Donalds warned that left-wing Supreme Court justices expanding their scope of power beyond their defined roles as arbiters of constitutional legality are an existential threat to the American experiment in self-governance.

“You can’t govern a nation” if the Supreme Court “becomes about whatever the whim is of the mob” or “the current Democrat president or Democrat majority,” Donalds concluded. “You cannot maintain separation of powers like that, and you cannot maintain a constitutional republic like that.”

Marlow added, “[Sotomayor] is so bubbled that she thought this was real, or she’s lying. Both are equally disturbing for different reasons.”

In a 2001 speech at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, Sotomayor described herself as a “wise Latina woman” while expressing her support for informal ethnic, racial, and sexual quotas for judicial appointments.

She said, “I would hope that a wise Latina woman with the richness of her experiences would more often than not reach a better conclusion than a white male who hasn’t lived that life.”

