Exclusive— Sen. Joni Ernst: ‘I Don’t See a Connection Between January 6 and the So-Called Voting Rights Bill’

Democrat legislation marketed as a “voting rights” bill has no basis on the events of January 6, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) remarked on Monday’s edition of the Breitbart Daily News podcast with host Alex Marlow.

“I don’t see a link between January 6 and the so-called ‘voting rights’ bill,” she said. “It’s just not there, they’re using any excuse they can to try and ram through a really, really horrible agenda.”

Democrats are “bringing forward these bills under the guise of voting rights,” Ernst held. “This is not about voting rights. This is a transparent play to the rest of us that they are trying to gather permanent political power.”

She added, “What we want to do is make it easier to vote, but harder to cheat, and these Washington Democrats basically want to take over our elections. … The Democrats’ proposed bill would eliminate popular voter-ID requirements at the polls.”

“It would also put those Washington, DC, bureaucrats in charge of America’s local and state-run elections systems, and we know how efficient and fair our federal government is.”

Ernst emphasized, “[This] is not about voting rights, but about federalizing our local and state elections.”

Ernst warned that Democrats’ “voting rights” legislation includes a de facto employment program for political operatives.

She explained, “It basically is creating a federal jobs program for political consultants and pollsters. There are ways that candidates can actually pay themselves with taxpayer dollars through these bills. It is absolutely crazy.”

The Breitbart News Daily podcast is available for listening and download via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.