Democrats seek to do an “end-run” around elections with legislation marketed by left-wing news media as “voting rights” bills, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said on Wednesday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with special guest host Jerome Hudson.

The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — companion bills introduced in the House and Senate, respectively — are regularly branded by Democrats and their news media allies as “voting rights” legislation despite provisions to federalize election regulations, end state requirements for voter-ID, and impose automatic voter registration based on federal and state databases, including noncitizens.

The push to centralize control over elections under the guide of “voting rights” is “about power so that they can then pursue their agenda,” Waltz remarked. “They know that their agenda is failing and flopping. That’s why you’re seeing this end-run.”

He added, “When we had the red wave — just by point of comparison — in 2010, there were 17 retirements [from the House of Representatives]. Now, [Democrats] are already at 28 and growing. They added two more just yesterday. … They have to defend or find candidates for that many open seats … and they can’t find candidates.”

California and New York as de facto one-party states serve as models for Democrats’ national plans, Waltz observed.

He stated, “You’ve got [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi from California, [Vice President Kamala] Harris in California, [Sen. Chuck] Schumer from New York, and the way they vote in those states with ballot harvesting, with weak voter-ID requirements, with taxpayer-matching [of campaign funding] at the state level, they’ve established Democrat veto-proof supermajorities in both of those state legislatures and dominated the state governments.”

“[Democrats] know that if they can migrate those rules and make them nationwide, what they’ll be doing is locking down power for themselves and tilting the scales for the Democrats for at least a decade to come,” he concluded. “That’s [their] thinking. It’s a power play.”

He emphasized, “Strategically, it’s about locking down power.”

