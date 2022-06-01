Exclusive — Amanda Milius on Sussmann Acquittal: Our Institutions Are ‘Totally Fake and Performative’

Filmmaker and political observer Amanda Milius said U.S. government institutions “are totally fake and performative” on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Milius described the acquittal of former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann of lying to the FBI as the latest example of the corruption in Washington, D.C.

“I’m so blackpilled on the state of the Justice Department and all of our American institutions,” she said, “[and] this is why. Obviously it’s not a surprise. ‘Oh, DC didn’t indict itself,’ or just didn’t consider itself guilty. Like, no kidding.”

Milius observed the growing use of government departments and agencies as propaganda organs.

“Our institutions are fake and broken. … Everything about our institutions [is] totally fake and performative. Nothing is real.”

The Sussmann trial’s placement in Washington, D.C. led to a jury of people sympathetic to partisan Democrat politics, Milius said, remarking on the region’s partisan demographics. Over 92 percent of the DC voters cast their ballots for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton received nearly 91 percent of the capital city’s votes.

Milius noted that federal employees are massively overrepresented among DC residents, saying “Residents of DC and the nearby towns are who fill all of those [federal government] offices from the State Department to [the Department of] Energy, to the DOJ, and they went 98 percent for Hillary [Clinton] in 2016. We know this, and then you’re going to have a DC jury look at the Sussmann case or be the jury of the Sussmann case. It’s ridiculous.”

Millius directed The Plot Against The President, a documentary film based on Lee Smith’s book of the same name.