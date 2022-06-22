Exclusive — Brittany Hughes: CCDH and Democrats Trying to Censor Pregnancy Center Websites

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) is coordinating with Democrats to censor and restrict online access to pregnancy information resources, Brittany Hughes, managing director of MRCTV at the Media Research Center, said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

The CCDH bills itself as an organization combating “online hate and misinformation.” Its self-description includes a claim that “Bad actors, advocating diverse causes – from misogyny and racism to denial of science and conspiracy theories – have mastered using these [digital] platforms to cause considerable real-world harm.”

Hughes said the CCDH uses the pretext of combating “misinformation” to pressure sympathetic left-wing politicians to create legislation regulating technology. Such legislation, she added, would compel technology companies like Google to suppress search results for information regarding pregnancy.

The CCDH conducts its operation “in the name of countering misinformation,” Hughes stated.



She added, “They’re going after pregnancy clinics which they have dubbed ‘fake clinics.’ These are, of course, clinics that are not only offering resources to pregnant women, but also offer medical services and everything from ultrasounds to baby formula for women that choose to carry their pregnancy to term.”

“Pregnancy clinics have faced these allegations for a long time,” she continued, “that they are fake clinics that don’t actually help women, [and that] they just want to try to keep women from having abortions.”

Pregnancy clinics offer an array of medical services and referrals to medical professionals and specialists, Hughes remarked, warning that the CCDH wants to restrict online access to such resources.

She said, “I served on the board of directors of a pregnancy clinic. Not only do these clinics offer actual choices for women, they offer medical services for women. They do offer ultrasounds. They do offer medical assistance and referrals if a woman needs care beyond what they can provide.”

“These censorship groups want to stop information and stop people from being able to access information that they don’t like,” she stated. “How pro-choice can you be when you are essentially removing choice from women and removing information?”

She asked, “How pro-choice can you be when you are limiting a woman’s ability to find information that doesn’t go along with your narrative, that you’re limiting a woman’s access to pregnancy resource vendors where they can learn about health that is available if they choose to carry their baby to term? That’s what these pregnancy resource centers [and] pregnancy clinics are providing.”

It is “very scary” that legislators are “now urging places like Google to suppress search results” for pregnancy information, Hughes said of left-wing Democrats coordinating with the CCDH on legislation.

The CCDH has “actually gotten lawmakers on their side, who are calling in Congress for places like Google to suppress conservative media outlets,” she noted. “This is now filtering into the halls of Congress, where left-leaning politicians are picking up this mantle and telling Google to suppress conservative outlets, suppress ads for pregnancy resource centers, and we are seeing an all-out assault on conservative voices.”

She concluded, “This group wants women not to be able to find that information at all.” The CCDH seeks to funnel women to Planned Parenthood, she added, “where they’re going to be pushed towards the abortion and not given a choice.”