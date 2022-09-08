Peter Schweizer: ‘My Son Hunter’ Makes My Investigation of Biden Family ‘Three-Dimensional,’ Shows Its ‘Human Nature’

Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and author of the Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, said the new film My Son Hunter captures the “human nature” and makes “three-dimensional” the investigative research he has done over the past six years of the Biden family’s foreign financial relationships.

“Having seen it, what I like about it is that it really takes a story that I think is exciting and important to begin with, and really makes it three-dimensional,” Schweizer said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily. “It really brings out the human nature of this.”

Listen below:

Schweizer said My Son Hunter is a dramatization of a son being compelled to fulfill his father’s demands via “corruption” and “criminal behavior.”

He stated, “In a lot of ways, the kind of character that you could see in a Hollywood film; meaning, he’s well-connected, he can be very impressive in meetings, he cleans up well in a suit, and he’s articulate and he knows how to play the game, and yet he has these deep personal flaws, and he has a very complex relationship with his father.”

Schweizer recalled his investigation of the Biden’s family’s foreign business dealings, including Hunter Biden’s involvement in a China-backed private equity firm’s investment in a Chinese atomic energy company indicted for “nuclear power conspiracy against the United States.”

“Having first been researching this in 2016 — now six years later — in a certain strange way, I’ve become slightly more sympathetic to Hunter Biden,” Schweizer remarked.

He continued, “[I am] not excusing what he’s done, not excusing the corruption or what I believe is criminal behavior — but what the film, I think, helps show and demonstrate — and what I’ve appreciated — is that the primary reason that Hunter Biden sought these overseas deals [and] engaged in kind of this reckless behavior — sure there was an elements of he’s this guy and he wants to be a success and he wants to make money — but there’s no question that the demands of his father that he provide funds for the broader family to use — including Joe Biden himself — is one of the things that propelled Hunter Biden on the foreign deals with shady characters, and I think the film does an excellent job in laying out that sort of complex nature of his motivation.”

He concluded, “I found this film very entertaining, very funny, but I think it also captured the essence and the truth of what’s going on.”