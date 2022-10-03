John McEntee, former director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office during the Trump administration and founder and CEO of The Right Stuff, said on Thursday’s edition of Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that politics has displaced religion as the primary “deal breaker” in dating.

“The biggest deal breaker used to be religion when it came to dating, but more and more, it’s political affiliation,” McEntee remarked, while describing his new dating app as a platform through which conservatives and others can create “a normal dating experience.”



McEntee said his conception and creation of The Right Stuff came as a response to existing dating apps being dominated by partisan Democrat politics.

He shared, “We came to the idea because the current platforms are all run exclusively by Democrats. The bias is built into the apps themselves, and I just wanted to create our own space. They’ve made it clear, they want nothing to do with us, which is fine. We don’t want to date them, either. The country’s very divided. We want our own place.”

The Right Stuff, McEntee added, may consolidate conservatives looking to date like-minded persons onto one platform.

He said, “Conservatives are spread out on a lot of different platforms. We want to consolidate that. Right now, conservatives have to hide their views on these platforms because of the hostility they face, so it’s even harder to find each other. So we want a place where you can be yourself openly, where everyone at least has this one major thing in common.”

The Right Stuff “emphasizes getting people out, getting on real dates. We’re all about real people and real dates,” McEntee stated. “It’s for anyone in the country that just wants a normal dating experience. The same one their parents had, the same one their grandparents had.

“They want to go out with other normal people,” McEntee concluded, “have fun, be allowed to laugh, and just live a happy life.”

The Right Stuff is now available for download on Apple’s App Store.

Tinder, one of the largest dating apps, introduced “new genders” on its platform in 2016 after partnering with left-wing political organizations such as GLAAD. Its YouTube channel includes videos providing the company’s framing of political neologisms such as “non-binary,” “demisexual,” and “trans” as part of its “Tinder Inclusivity” campaign.

