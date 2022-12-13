Exclusive — Devin Nunes Suspects DOJ, FBI Were ‘Running Assets’ Within Twitter

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) speculated on Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with special guest host Monica Crowley that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its subsidiary Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are “running assets” within Big Tech companies like Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter to surveil Americans and design political censorship protocols.

“I think it’s so important to build this ecosystem out, where we’re not going to be working with the intelligence agencies, the FBI, and the Democratic Party to secretly shut down people [and] secretly spy on people,” Nunes said while reflecting on his current position as CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social.

Nunes alluded to the federal government’s undermining of the First Amendment by outsourcing its censorship processes to the world’s largest technology companies.

He added, “I think the other thing you’re going to see is that you’ve got the FBI and DOJ essentially running assets within these big tech companies to spy on the American people, which would, by the way, be highly, highly illegal.”

Nunes said he and former President Donald Trump were supportive of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. He remarked on Twitter’s status as an “echo chamber” of leftists given its historical regime of political censorship and manipulation of information.

“As it relates to Twitter, we don’t see them as a competitor,” he stated. “We’ve seen them as a very sick, demented company that’s done a lot of really bad things to harm the world and America. … President Trump, and myself, has been very supportive from the very beginning for Elon Musk to buy this because we figured, ‘Well, it can’t get any worse.'”

Nunes called on Musk to release all company documents pertaining to Twitter’s censorship regime and coordination with government agencies. He described Musk’s release of the “Twitter Files” to journalists Glenn Greenwald, Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Bari Weiss as “the direct evidence that we’ve been looking for.”

He added, “He needs to release all of them publicly.”

“We’re happy that Elon Musk is doing this,” Nunes concluded. “We want to see all the files. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. Put them all out.”

