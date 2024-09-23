Illegal immigration is taking a massive toll on New York City, Republican New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, walking through some of the realities her district faces.

Host Mike Slater brought up a report citing officers in midtown Manhattan who say they believe 75 percent of the arrests involve illegal aliens. When asked what her assessment is, Paladino said, “That’s a very accurate assessment.”

“We have 60 percent of that 75 percent going on here in my borough of Queens, according to that report.”

“We’ve got a third world country now here in New York City, with third world crime taking place on a daily basis,” she said, explaining that they are seeing teenagers as young as 13 committing some of the “most heinous of crimes.”

“Whether it’s random flashing the shoplifting, you know, if you go from the most violent with slashings and shootings to robberies, and this is like I said, sadly, it’s time for [Gov.] Kathy Hochul — but we’ve been saying this now, I’ve been saying this now for two years — this governor of ours has got the ability to change things with the stroke of a pen,” she said, noting that they could easily bring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in and repeal the sanctuary city status.

“And we can get rid of Alvin Bragg, how’s that?” she asked. “That’s three. That’s a home run for me.”

Paladino said it is frustrating because they have been talking about this issue for years, “because we knew right out of the gate when this first started to happen, and things would dwindle, and people were dwindling in and within a month, two months, three months, we had 50,000 of them here, 50,000 and I’m going to call them invaders, because that’s what they are,” she said.

“Invaders, gloves off, you know what? They want to shoot a former president, and we got to watch our P’s and Q’s, because she runs a campaign of hope and joy. No, there’s no hope and there is no joy,” she added, dismissing the narrative that migrants are causing crimes because Americans are not welcoming.

“And we see what a solid blue state will do in order to welcome these people. They will give away everything from every hard pay taxpayer, middle class taxpayer that the so called left claims to want to take care of. Meanwhile, it is the middle class that is dying … while the rich get richer and the poor, the middle class get poor, and they move out of the state,” she said, noting that cops can no longer do their jobs as the justice system is failing “left and right.”

“We’re left with a lawless, lawless city — the once great city of New York that I love and I adore,” she added.

