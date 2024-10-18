The Republican National Committee (RNC) is focusing on “low propensity voters,” and the turnout is already “dramatically higher” than in the past, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“We are focused on low propensity voters. That is really, truly the push. And we are combining door knocks with phone calls with direct mail with digital communication, emails, texts,” he said, describing a low propensity voter as “somebody who is very likely to vote for Donald Trump if they vote, but they haven’t voted in two years or four years or six years.”

“And the Democrats are going to identify somebody the same kind of way, but it really, truly is … not a very regular voter. And so you know, what we’re seeing in our first initial assessments out of Georgia, North Carolina, out of Arizona, out of Pennsylvania, is that we’re having a really good response rate from the low propensity voters,” he revealed.

LISTEN:

While Whatley said their teams are still running numbers, things are looking very good.

“I will say that the low propensity voters, in terms of their percentage of the overall vote, is dramatically higher than what we’ve typically seen,” he said, explaining that it seems they are actively getting “new people out,” which “is the entire focus of what we’ve been building for the last six months.”

