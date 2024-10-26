Exclusive — Bernie Moreno: My Opponent Sherrod Brown a ‘Reliable’ Vote for Kamala Harris’s Agenda

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is a “reliable” vote for the agenda of Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno told Breitbart News Saturday, laying out his final case ahead of election day.

“If you want a reliable vote for the most extreme left-wing position in the United States of America, that’s Sherrod Brown,” Moreno began, showcasing the contrast between his opponent and himself.

“If you want somebody who’s going to work with President Trump to get our agenda to put America first, to restore energy dominance, peace around the world, a safe and secure border, good schools, safe communities, a fighting back against China, making sure that Iran is put back in the corner, then you’re going to vote for me, Bernie Moreno for the United States Senate,” he said, noting that for the four years when former President Donald Trump was in office, Brown voted against him “every single time it mattered.”

“Whether it was the border wall, securing our border, making certain that we got out of this horrible arrangement with Paris Climate [Accord], standing up to China, making sure that we don’t put in place these EV mandates — everything that President Trump wanted to do, Sherrod Brown was a reliable vote against him. He voted against his three Supreme Court justices, all of his nominees for the cabinet, for judiciary,” he said blasting Brown for asserting that he works with Republicans.

LISTEN:

“I think technically, that’s true, and that there’s Republicans in the same building, but he certainly doesn’t cooperate with Republicans in any way, shape or form,” Moreno said.

Ultimately, Moreno said Ohioans cannot trust Brown to work with Trump in the White House, as he opposed “every nominee that President Trump put forward, whether judicial or cabinet” and voted for radical leftists. As an example, Moreno pointed to the cabinet of President Joe Biden, which he described as the “worst cabinet” in American history.

“All confirmed and voted by Sherrod Brown. Judges that are total radicals, including a judge recently that voted that you could not remove illegal immigrants from your voter rolls,” he said, noting these individuals are not even close to being moderate.

“These are left-wing lunatics all voted for by Sherrod Brown. He doesn’t represent the people of Ohio,” he said, noting the Buckeye State is mostly a center right state.

“People want common sense, that want American manufacturing, that want to be able to live a basic American life of home ownership and car ownership, being able to live in a good community that’s safe with good schools, have peace around the world, a government that’s in the background,” he said.

In opposition, the Democrat senator “wants government tell us how to live our lives.”

“That’s not Ohio. Massachusetts and California already have two senators each. They don’t need a third one to help them push this radical East Coast/West Coast ideology in the center of the country. That’s why we’ll reject them resoundingly,” he said, expressing hope that it is already happening, as Republicans are turning up to vote early “in numbers we’ve never seen before.”

“Get in your car, go vote. Bring some people with you. Vote like your country depends on it, because it does,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.