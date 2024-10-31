Exclusive — Nella Domenici: There’s ‘a Lot of Momentum’ for New Mexico to Go Red

There is “a lot of momentum” for New Mexico to flip red, Nella Domenici, the state’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, noting that former President Donald Trump’s momentum is helping in her race against incumbent Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) as well.

Domenici noted that her state was “solidly red for a long time” when her father was senator from 1973 to 2009. But since then, it has “kind of become a little California, and it’s been taken over by radical progressives.”

“But we’re a very, very poor state, so California policies don’t work for anyone, and they particularly don’t work in New Mexico. So New Mexico is going to go back red because our leadership has failed the state enormously, and people are very, very angry and very, very disappointed,” she said, pointing to the issue of crime in the state.

“For example, New Mexico has the highest crime rate of any state in the country. We’re the most dangerous state. Albuquerque is a top ten most dangerous city. We also have the worst education in the country, so we have the highest usage of drugs in the country. So all of these failures make — the cost of living is really impactful in New Mexico, because the average family income is low. So all of these different factors are making New Mexicans angry, and the state has a lot of momentum right now. It’s shifting red,” she said, adding that Trump is doing “really, really well here in the polls.”

LISTEN:

“He’s leading the state, and there’s huge momentum here. It’s very, very exciting. And it’s about time. It’s unacceptable for a state to be failing on so many fronts,” she said, bashing her opponent by pointing out that in the last 12 years, he got two bills through and wrote 5,000 press releases. He is a “weak incumbent,” she added.

“He was not that well known, ironically, until I decided to run against him. New Mexicans don’t know what he stands for. He’s very, very out of touch, and he now has this report card that we pinned to him, which is just devastating, because we talk about his report card, and we’re the worst state in education, the worst state in economic development, the worst state in early childhood well-being, number one in crime, number one in drug usage, number one in doctors exiting one of the poorest states with 18 percent of the population living below the poverty line.” she said. “He has massively failed this state.”

“No matter how you look at it, there’s not any way to look at him being successful,” she said, adding that “as Trump has had great momentum, we’ve had great momentum in the last two weeks.”

Trump is expected to hold a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday, making a play for the state just as he said he would.

