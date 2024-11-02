Exclusive — Brett Favre on Backing Trump in Green Bay: ‘We Have to Take a Stand’

Super Bowl champion Brett Favre, who endorsed former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday that he decided to get involved in politics for the first time in his life because the United States is not on the right track, and conservatives have been too quiet, adding, “We have to take stand for what we believe in.”

“This is an election like we’ve never seen before. It’s never been more important to vote,” Favre told Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, before asserting that he believes the best way to get the U.S. back to where it needs to be “is to vote Trump.”

Listen Below:

“And that’s why I got up and spoke on his behalf,” Favre added, referring to his appearance at Trump’s rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Boyle then pointed out that Favre has never “gotten engaged in a political campaign” or “spoke on behalf of a presidential candidate,” before asking, “What compelled you to do it this time?”

“In my 20 years [playing professional football], I don’t remember ever an issue with politics,” Favre said. “I just don’t remember the locker room ever being vocal about politics. I don’t remember going home and turning on the TV and it being all smear campaigns and politics. I just don’t ever remember that.”

“Nothing that I can remember in my 55 years compares to where we are right now in this country,” the former Green Bay Packers star quarterback added. “We’ve never been more divided. And I certainly hope that that can change — that we can unify more than where we are right now.”

“The last thing I ever wanted to do was get involved in politics,” Favre continued. “It’s not my cup of tea. It’s not what I want to do. I felt good about the other night, but it’s just something I don’t want to be involved in.”

“When I was asked by the Trump team to come up and speak, I knew that I would be opening myself up and my family up to daggers being thrown,” he added. “But I told my two daughters over the last several years that we have to take a stand for what we believe in.”

Favre went on to say that he believes “the conservative people in this country — and me included — have been quiet, just minding our business, going about our way.”

“And that’s not working,” he said. “So I just feel like I was called to action by the Trump team, and I felt compelled to help.”

Favre continued, “I want this country to get back to where the most important people in the country are people who are from this country, first and foremost. It starts with them and then works its way outward. That’s not what we’re doing right now. We’re catering to people who are not in this country or are in this country illegally, and it’s leading to a lot of other things — inflation, crime — something’s got to change, and I believe that change would only happen with President Trump.”

“And believe me, when I was on my way to Green Bay [to speak at the Trump rally], I knew that I was going to lose a lot of support, but so what?” Favre said. “This is so important to not only me — my state, and my country — but it is way more important to my kids, my grandkids, my future great grandkids, and so on and so forth.”

“If we just sit on our hands and do nothing and don’t voice our opinions, we’re gonna be overrun,” the Super Bowl champion warned. “And before we know it, we’re gonna be in such a deep hole that we cannot get ourselves back out of it.”

“Do I want to enter the political arena? Do I want to open myself up to hate and criticism more so than at any other time in my life? The answer to that is, not really,” Favre added. “But that’s how important it is to me to try to get this country back to where it runs efficiently and people get along.”

When it comes to other celebrities and athletes remaining silent with regards to politics, Favre said, “I think there’s those that just don’t want to ruffle any feathers and are just happy to get a paycheck.”

“And I get it,” he added, noting that there are probably athletes, actors, and singers who “don’t have the power to say something” without getting kicked off their record label or blacklisted from Hollywood.

“I’m retired,” Favre said. “So who’s gonna cut me?”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.